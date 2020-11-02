Chesterfield mother charged with neglect in infant girl’s death

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A mother has been charged with neglect following the death of her infant in Chesterfield County.
Police say the 1-month-old girl was unresponsive when she was brought to a hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 27; she was pronounced dead shortly after.
The child’s mother, Miesha O. Scott, 22, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 30, and charged with three counts of felony child neglect. She is being held at Riverside Regional Jail with a $1,000 secured bond.
Anyone with information on the death is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
