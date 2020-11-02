Busch Gardens announces new Christmas Celebration event

“The Christmas season is a special time for our park. This year has been challenging for so many and we’re thrilled to bring some holiday joy to even more families now that we’re able to offer additional reservations for this spectacular holiday event,” said Kevin Lembke, president of Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA. “We continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, and have created an event full of Christmas experiences for kids and adults that safely deliver a festive combination of exciting coasters, rides, live holiday music and delicious food and drinks.”