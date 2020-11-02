Busch Gardens announces new Christmas Celebration event

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens has announced an all-new special event for the holiday season, Christmas Celebration.
Families can enjoy 15 roller coasters and rides, live entertainment, photo opportunities, a scavenger hunt and more. Santa Claus will greet kids in his workshop where the Williamsburg theme park has taken extra COVID-19 safety precautions.
Reservations and tickets are available now for the limited-capacity event that runs Nov. 13 through Jan. 3 on select dates.
Here is what parkgoers can look forward to:
“The Christmas season is a special time for our park. This year has been challenging for so many and we’re thrilled to bring some holiday joy to even more families now that we’re able to offer additional reservations for this spectacular holiday event,” said Kevin Lembke, president of Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA. “We continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, and have created an event full of Christmas experiences for kids and adults that safely deliver a festive combination of exciting coasters, rides, live holiday music and delicious food and drinks.”
In compliance with Virginia’s phase three COVID-19 reopening guidelines, the park will operate with enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements and temperature screenings.
For more information and tickets, click here.
