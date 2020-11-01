Voting through an emergency absentee ballot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are many different ways to cast your ballot this year, especially if you’re in isolation or in quarantine due to COVID-19. One way is through an emergency absentee ballot.
The Virginia Department of Health is encouraging voters to take extra precautions when heading to the polls.
If you are able to vote in person on Tuesday, VDH is encouraging those at high risk to vote when there are less crowds or opt for curbside voting.
According to the Virginia Department of Elections, if you miss the deadline to vote by mail because you’re in the hospital, suffering from a sickness, or experienced a death of a parent, spouse, or child then you may be eligible to vote through an emergency absentee ballot.
“They have to have a designated representative and apply for the application on 2 p.m. Monday and have that application back to us by 5 p.m. on Monday and then we will issue that ballot,” Albemarle County Electoral Board secretary, Jim Heilman said. “As long as that ballot comes back by 7 p.m. on Election Day, it will count,” Heilman said.
The city of Charlottesville says there is no difference if someone knows they have COVID-19 or does not on Election Day. They will continue to wear masks, practice social distancing at all times, and frequently sanitize. The city also says if someone shows up to the polls and says they have COVID-19 or were exposed, they will take extra precautions by putting face shields on and encouraging that person to vote through curbside voting.
