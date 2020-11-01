Video altered to make it look like Biden greeted wrong state

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus and health care at The Queen theater, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press | November 1, 2020 at 6:18 PM EST - Updated November 1 at 6:18 PM

(AP) - It’s an awkward moment when a presidential candidate greets the audience at a rally and names the wrong state.

Fortunately for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, that didn’t happen to him this week.

A widely shared video appears to show him saying “Hello, Minnesota” to a crowd in Florida. It turns out he was, indeed, in Minnesota, as his heavy coat would suggest.

The video that was shared had been altered to change the text on a sign and the podium to refer to Tampa, Florida, instead of Minnesota.

The edited video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter.

