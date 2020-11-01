US vote to shape how world warms as climate pact exit looms

In this image proved by the European Space Agency, ESA, showing the glacier section that broke off the fjord called Nioghalvfjerdsfjorden, bottom, which is roughly 80 kilometers (50 miles) long and 20 kilometers (12 miles) wide, the National Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland said Monday Sept. 14, 2020. The glacier is at the end of the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream, where it flows off land and into the ocean. Scientists with National Geological Survey see it as evidence of rapid climate change leading to the disintegration of the Arctic's largest remaining ice shelf. (Source: European Space Agency via Twitter)
By Associated Press | November 1, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST - Updated November 1 at 6:11 PM

The United States is out of the Paris climate agreement on the day after the presidential election.

Experts say the outcome will determine to some degree just how hot and nasty the world will get in the future.

The two presidential candidates have stark differences on fighting human-caused climate change. Joe Biden has promised to return the U.S. to the agreement, while Donald Trump took the country out of the 189-nation accord.

Experts say the U.S., the second biggest carbon polluting nation, will help determine the planet’s fate because other countries follow America’s lead on climate action.

