Two boys injured in late night shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two boys injured Saturday.
Investigators say that it happened on the 6000 block of Cricklewood Drive, around 11 p.m.
They say that officers were responding to a shooting at a residence when they discovered to boys with gunshot wounds.
Both of the victims were taken to a local hospital; and, they are expected to recover.
no suspect information is available.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.