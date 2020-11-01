Two boys injured in late night shooting

Two boys injured in shooting on Cricklewood Drive on Oct. 31 (Source: NOPD)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 1, 2020 at 5:10 AM EST - Updated November 1 at 5:33 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two boys injured Saturday.

Investigators say that it happened on the 6000 block of Cricklewood Drive, around 11 p.m.

They say that officers were responding to a shooting at a residence when they discovered to boys with gunshot wounds.

Both of the victims were taken to a local hospital; and, they are expected to recover.

no suspect information is available.

This is a developing story.

