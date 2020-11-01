Police searching for tips in dirt bike grand larceny case

Chesterfield County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in a case of two stolen dirt bikes. (Source: Chesterfield County Crime Stoppers)
By Hannah Eason | November 1, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST - Updated November 1 at 4:12 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Crime Solvers are asking for helping solving a grand larceny case.

Police say between Oct. 7-11, unknown suspects stole two dirt bikes from a storage unit on Lakeview Road.

One bike is red and white, 2019 Honda CRF, license plate 250-RXK. A second bike is green and white, 2020 Kawasaki, license plate KLX-110L.

If you can help solve this crime, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.

