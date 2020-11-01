Police: Married couple found dead after apparent murder-suicide

Police: Married couple found dead after apparent murder-suicide
Police are investigating the death of a husband and wife in Stafford. (Source: WMC)
By Hannah Eason | November 1, 2020 at 2:15 PM EST - Updated November 1 at 2:15 PM

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A husband and wife were found dead on Saturday night after what appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Stafford County’s Sheriff’s Office reported that a 53-year-old wife and 57-year-old husband were found dead from gunshot wounds in a home on Baldwin Drive in the Cardinal Forest subdivision.

Police arrived around 10 p.m. on Oct. 31, and after a preliminary investigation, found the incident to be a murder-suicide.

Police say they will release additional information as the investigation progresses.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.