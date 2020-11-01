Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 183,418 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Monday, a 1,026 case increase from Sunday.
The state totals stand at 3,658 deaths with 12,674 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,873,195 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 5.8 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,304.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 28,128 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 11,031 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 7,320 cases, 426 hospitalizations, 120 deaths
- Henrico: 6,569 cases, 498 hospitalizations, 240 deaths
- Richmond: 5,499 cases, 458 hospitalizations, 78 deaths
- Hanover: 1,736 cases, 130 hospitalizations, 44 deaths
- Petersburg: 956 cases, 86 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
- Goochland: 340 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
