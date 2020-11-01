Mexico mourns doctors on Day of the Dead

The grandchildren of Eugenia Villogas, 77, who died from COVID-19, carry her coffin for burial at the "Martires 19 de Julio" cemetery in Comas on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. As a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, authorities have closed all cemeteries in the country during Day of the Dead celebrations. Only five family members are allowed at each burial. (Source: Rodrigo Abd, AP Photo)