Henrico families required to fill form on in-person, online learning

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico families must submit a student intent form, which will state if the child will attend virtually or in person, by Sunday.
The Henrico School Board adopted on Oct. 22 a plan for phased reopening, starting with younger elementary students having the option to return on Nov. 30. The phased plan would conclude in February with middle and high schoolers having the same option.
The form, titled “Student Intent 2020-21″ is located in the PowerSchool Parent Portal under “Access Online Forms," and must be filled out by Nov. 8 at midnight.
The Henrico County Public School Plan will keep a virtual option for all students, while expanding in-person learning. Here is a brief outline of the return to in-person learning:
- Monday, Nov. 30: Grades pre-K, Kindergarten, 1 and 2 would have the option to return to in-person learning four days a week.
- Monday, Dec. 7: Grades 3, 4 and 5 would have the option to return to in-person learning four days a week.
- Jan. 4-8: One week of virtual learning for all students, including elementary schoolers, during the week after winter break.
- Monday, Feb. 1 (start of second semester): Grades 6 and 9 would have the option to return to in-person learning four days a week.
- Thursday, Feb. 4: Grades 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12 would have the option to return to in-person learning four days a week.
The school division states that if health conditions change, it can either convert more students to virtual learning or back into the building, depending on public health guidance.
The school says in-person learners who have to miss school due to exposure, potential exposure or a positive test should be able to participate virtually if the rest of the class remains in-person — although that would depend on each family and student’s circumstances. Any student who is asked to quarantine can still join class “live” through Microsoft Teams, and will be able to access course content and assignments through Schoology.
Under the new plan, it is possible that teachers and schedules may change, depending on the amount of students attending in person and online. These details will be more clear after student intent forms are completed.
The student intent form is supposed to gage student plans for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year, but parents can also work with their school principal if extenuating circumstances arise.
To watch a meeting where school leaders answered some commonly-asked questions, click here. For more information about the reopening plan, click here.
