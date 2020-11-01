Deputies identify married couple found dead after apparent murder-suicide

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A husband and wife were found dead on Oct. 31 after an apparent murder-suicide.
Stafford County’s Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home on Baldwin Drive in the Cardinal Forest subdivision just after 10 p.m. after a caller said he heard two gunshots come from the upstairs of the home.
Deputies found 57-year-old Peter Francis Sr. and 53-year-old Michele Francis dead in the master bedroom with single gunshot wounds.
The initial investigation indicates that Peter Francis Sr. shot his wife, Michele Francis, before killing himself.
The investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.