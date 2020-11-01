City giving away 10,000 free trees to Richmond residents

“Racist and anti-Black policies have contributed to significant gaps in Richmond’s urban tree canopy, particularly in communities of color, and is linked to hotter average temperatures known as the Urban Heat Island effect," said Daniel Klein, chair of the Richmond Tree Committee and co-chair of the Green City Commission. "We are committed to dismantling systemic racism and environmental injustice, and tree giveaways like this ensure that those with the lowest urban tree canopy are centered as we reforest Richmond.”