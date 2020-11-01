Chesterfield seeking public input on new school name

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield school division is asking for help choosing a name for a new elementary school slated to open in the Magnolia Green neighborhood.
The new Highway 360 west corridor school will help capacity issues at Grange Hall and Winterpock elementary schools.
The school board is soliciting names for the new building, but includes a few guidelines and suggestions:
- The majority of new schools that have opened during the past 15 years have geographical connections, but not specific neighborhood names
- School Board Policy 6160 states that schools cannot be named after living individuals. Any person whom a school is named after must have been deceased for 10 years.
An online form will take suggestions until Nov. 6. It can be accessed at this link.
In December, the school board will announce three name finalists, chosen by Parent-Teacher Association leaders, and seek public comment.
The school Board is expected to vote on a new school name at its Jan. 12 meeting.
