7th District candidates Spanberger, Freitas campaign in Central Va.

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - With early voting ending here in the commonwealth, a number of candidates from both parties were out on the campaign trail.
U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger was in Henrico County hosting a “meet and treat” rally alongside other Democrats. The Democrat has represented the 7th District since 2019.
Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Virginia senators -- Mark Warner and Tim Kaine -- joined her at the event. Doug Emhoff, the husband of Kamala Harris, was also in attendance.
“There' just such an enthusiasm on the ground and we see it in the numbers as well, there’s already been thousand who have voted in the 7th district alone," Spanberger said. “So the engagement is exciting because I think people know what on the ballot.”
Meanwhile, Spanberger’s opponent, Virginia Delegate Nick Freitas, made a stop in Chesterfield on Saturday in hopes to sway last second voters. Freitas has represented the Virginia House of Delegate’s 30th District since 2016.
Freitas made a stop in Chesterfield this morning and met with volunteers as they worked to canvas votes.
The 7th District is considered one of the tightest races in the commonwealth and one Central Virginians will be watching closely on Election Day.
