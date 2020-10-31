Remains of missing 81-year-old woman found in abandoned Birmingham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The remains of a missing elderly woman with dementia have been located.
Irene Campbell’s remains were found Thursday afternoon in an abandoned home in the 4400 block of 13th Avenue North in Birmingham. She was 81.
Campbell was reported missing in June.
She lived just a few blocks from where she was found.
The investigation indicates the vacant home was being cleaned out when Campbell’s body was discovered.
An examination found no evidence of foul play or trauma.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.