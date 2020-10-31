Police: Man shoots at 3 women, 2 taken into custody

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were taken into custody after three women reported being shot at in their vehicles on Friday, Chesterfield police say.
Investigators said three women were shot at inside their vehicle after a domestic related incident on Oct. 30 at around 10:49 p.m. There were no injuries during the incident, which occurred near the Rivermont Crossing Apartments & Townhomes on River Tree Drive.
The suspect, Thomas A. Bridges, fled the scene before police arrived. The Richmond resident was taken into custody around 12:22 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Bridges has been charged with three counts of attempted malicious wounding, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Keyavonte Crawford, 28 of Richmond, was taken into custody and charged with accessory after the fact for her involvement.
Bridges and Crawford are being held without bond at Chesterfield County Jail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
