Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 181,190 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Saturday, a 1,551 case increase from Friday.
The state totals stand at 3,654 deaths with 12,604 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,833,250 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 5.6 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,299.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 27,953 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 10,920 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 7,274 cases, 424 hospitalizations, 120 deaths
- Henrico: 6,472 cases, 488 hospitalizations, 240 deaths
- Richmond: 5,415 cases, 454 hospitalizations, 77 deaths
- Hanover: 1,705 cases, 128 hospitalizations, 44 deaths
- Petersburg: 955 cases, 85 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
- Goochland: 335 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
