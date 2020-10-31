Hundreds of Va.'s medical volunteers gearing up for Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of medical volunteers are preparing to help the commonwealth manage an Election Day with COVID-19 protocols.
“These trained and dedicated professionals have helped care for residents of nursing homes, tested people for COVID-19, worked countless hours at call centers and served in many other ways,” said State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver. “We recognize the importance of voting, and the [Medical Reserve Corps] will be there to help protect the health of our residents exercising that important right at polling places.”
Gov. Ralph Northam’s Office activated the Virginia MRC to ensure that voters could vote safely during the elections in May. Since then, MRC volunteers have served for early and in-person voting.
Statewide, 50 localities have asked for Medical Reserve Corps assistance at more than 1,000 polling locations for Nov. 3. The MRC expects to provide nearly 900 trained volunteers across the state.
MRC volunteers will encourage voters to use masks and hand sanitizer and help staff and voters remember to social distance. They are trained to spot opportunities to reduce germ transmissions, such as keeping doors propped open, increasing area ventilation and safely entering and exiting the building.
The Virginia MRC is a force of volunteers who support the community during public health emergencies. Each of the 22 MRC units in Virginia consist of medical and public health professionals who, along with non-medical community members, volunteer their skills, expertise and time to support health emergencies in Virginia.
For more information on Medical Reserve Corps and Election Day, visit this link.
