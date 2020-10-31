Henrico voters break records on last day of early ballots

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Overall it was a smooth process, but if you didn’t make it in line by 5 p.m., you’re late for being early.
In Henrico, there’s a good chance that dozens of voters who made the cut off were stuck in line for quite a while.
Whether you made it to the front of the wrap-around lines, or were patiently waiting in the back, one thing was clear: Voters were going to wait.
The more than 2 hour wait times at the polls in Henrico County weren’t stopping hundreds people from casting their vote on the last day of early voting before Election Day.
“This is definitely a very important election to be a part of, so I wanted to leave my mark,” said Arabella White.
Raymond Joseph, a local voter, said the lines were wrapped all the way around the building at 9 a.m.
“Wear your mask and be patient,” said voter Harvey Porter, “we got get the votes in. We’ve got to vote.”
The lines were so long at the western location, some were even given food to help keep these would-be voters energy up.
And at the county’s eastern location., some preferred to skip the lines voting curbside, like Kevin Snyder who made it a family affair.
My mom, she’s dealing with stuff, but she’s going to get her vote in," Snyder said. “We’re doing it at the same time this is going to be a family effort.”
“The percent of voters who have already cast a ballot either by mail, dropbox or in-person is 45% of active voters,” said Mark Coakley, Henrico County registrar. “Through today, and the rest of the mail that we’re going to get, we’re going to hit over 50% of voters.”
In Chesterfield County, over 57% of registered voters have cast their ballots.
Hanover County is over just over 50% as well.
Richmond is not far behind, and Petersburg is hovering at 43% before Election Day.
“We voted! Make sure you vote! We need to vote,” said Arabella White. “I don’t care how young you are. I don’t care if you think it doesn’t matter you need to vote!”
