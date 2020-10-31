Forecast: Chilly but dry Halloween

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warmer and wetter on Sunday with an increasing rain chance midday Sunday into Sunday afternoon.
SATURDAY EVENING: Make sure you have a jacket (in addition to your mask) if you’re trick-or-treating tonight. Temperatures falling into the 40s.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, maybe even a rumble of thunder. Turns windy and sharply colder Sunday night. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s (Rain Chance: 80%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny, windy and COLD. Lows in the mid 30s, high in the upper 40s.
MONDAY NIGHT: First Alert: Widespread frost likely. Clear and cold. Lows in the low 30s and near 30 for rural areas.
TUESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows mid 40s, highs upper 60s to near 70.
SATURDAY: Sunny. Lows low 50s, highs mid to upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.