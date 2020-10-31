Chesterfield receives platinum award for utility services

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Department of Utilities received a national award from the National Association of Clean Water Agencies.
The locality won the agency’s Excellence in Management Platinum Recognition. It was one of three localities in the country to receive the recognition.
“This honor recognizes the hard work of each one of our employees in every section of our department," said Utilities Department Director George B. Hayes. "Our employees are committed to providing excellent customer service and are environmental stewards of our local natural resources such as the James River and Chesapeake Bay. They truly set the bar for all utilities.”
The Excellence in Management Program began to recognize distinctive utility management. The program honors member agencies that are implementing management practices based on 10 attributes, including financial viability, product quality, water resource sustainability, customer satisfaction, and employee and leadership development.
The platinum award is the highest level for this program, meaning the department showed success in at least nine of the 10 attributes.
