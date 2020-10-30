Police: Elderly man kills wife, self in Spotsylvania hospital room

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an elderly man killed his wife before killing himself in a hospital room at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
According to police, the shooting happened at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 30 on the fourth floor of Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Medical personnel immediately called police after hearing the incident.
Police say the two deceased people, identified as Alexander Turella, 80, and Pamela Turella, 76, were found in a hospital room, which was occupied by Pamela Turella.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.