Man dead, juvenile injured following double shooting Friday night

By NBC12 Newsroom | October 30, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 8:24 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police are investigating a double shooting on Friday night that left one man dead.

Officers were called to the area of Ceekview Drive off Jeff Davis Highway around 9:30 p.m. for a disturbance. When they arrived, one man and one juvenile were found with gunshot wounds.

Police say Sidney Wells, 38, of Colonial Heights, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The juvenile is in critical but stable condition.

At this time, there is no suspect description available. Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public. They are asking any witnesses to call police or Crime Stoppers at 804-748-0660.

