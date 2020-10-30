Tractor-trailer crashes into guardrail on I-95 in Hanover, delays traffic in both directions

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash on I-95 during rush hour Friday caused quite a bit of traffic delays.
Virginia State Police say a tractor-trailer driving in the northbound lanes struck the guardrail near mile marker 90 in Hanover County, causing it to protrude into lanes of traffic. The crash impacted both northbound and southbound traffic for several hours.
At one point, there was a nine-mile back-up in the northbound lanes.
By 8 p.m., the crash was cleared and all traffic delays ended.
