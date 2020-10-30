On the Sidelines- October 30 (Michael Robinson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Varina boasted a strong football program before Michael Robinson came along, but 23 years ago, one of the best football players the Richmond area has ever seen burst onto the scene and provided four highlight-reel years.
It was 1997 when Robinson stepped onto the varsity field at Varina for the first time. He just wanted to get a chance to play varsity football, but made an impact from the jump. Former Blue Devils head coach Stu Brown, then an assistant, said that it was evident from the first day of practice that Robinson was one of their best football players.
What followed was the best four year stretch the program has seen. Varina went 47-7 during Robinson’s four years, winning four straight region titles and finishing state runner-up twice.
Robinson went onto be a star quarterback at Penn State, finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting his senior season. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the 49ers and won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks. Through it all, he never forgot where he came from.
Now an analyst for the NFL Network, Robinson still lives in Richmond, mainly because of a desire to give back to his community. His Excel to Excellence Foundation focuses on preparing kids for higher education and developing innovative programs for the community. The former NFL fullback uses his own personal experiences to motivate and reach the younger generation.
