Petersburg police searching for men wanted in connection with armed robbery, assault

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Petersburg are asking for your help finding two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery and assault that happened Wednesday afternoon.
Police say around 2 p.m. they responded to Mingea Street and Terrace Avenue for reports of a robbery.
Once there, they found one victim who said they had also been assaulted in the parking lot of the OYO hotel on Crater Road.
Police are now searching for Melvin Jamaal Stith and Clifton Antonio Raines, Jr. Anyone who has seen them should call the police.
