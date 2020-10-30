NBC12 Viewpoint: Now it is time to vote!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Voting is one of the most personal things that a person can do. The decision one makes about who they will vote for is between that person and no one else.
Regardless of your party affiliation or political persuasion, what are the qualities one looks for in a leader? What qualities should she or he possess that make them worthy of your vote? To me, these qualities apply to any candidate running for any office: local, regional, national or for the highest office in the land.
Again, these are personal choices, but here are my top 10:
#10 Empathetic: The ability to understand the feelings of another
#9 Critical Thinker: The ability to make decisions based on logic and intellect
#8 Open-mindedness: The ability to consider new ideas; unprejudiced
#7 Inclusive: The ability to not exclude ANY group of people
#6 Transparent: The ability to have thoughts, feelings or motives that are easy to perceive
#5 Great Communicator: The ability to make clear one’s thoughts and ideas
#4 Magnanimous: The ability to be generous or forgiving, especially toward a rival
#3 Respectful: The ability to show deference or respect for all people regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation
#2 Forward Thinker: Someone who is prepared to avoid failure and believes in innovation and science
And #1, this is the most important one of all. Trustworthiness: The ability to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth
Ok, I have a bonus quality, so this is number 11: Would I trust this person with my child’s life?
I am not looking for the perfect leader, but we should have standards. What are yours?
If you haven’t voted, please vote and if you decide to wait until Election Day and it rains, get wet!!
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.