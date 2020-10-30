Missing, non-verbal New Jersey man may be in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who may be in Richmond.
Tristan Wright, 32, is missing from New Jersey and authorities there believe he may be in the Richmond area, possibly near the Greyhound Bus terminal on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
Wright suffers from a medical condition and is non-verbal so there is a concern for his safety. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 250 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
