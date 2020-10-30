High school sports clear to start in December; VHSL releases guidelines

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An amended executive order by Governor Ralph Northam has cleared the way for high school sports to begin as scheduled in December.
High school basketball is the first sport that can begin practice, with a start date on December 7. Other winter sports can open practice on December 14 with games tipping off on December 21. Fall sports, including football, will begin in February, with spring seasons opening in April.
Under the Virginia High School League’s guidelines for return to play, some sports will notice changes. There will be no jump-ball to begin basketball games, lacrosse will not have a face-off and body checks and contact will be illegal, football sideline boxes will be extended to the 20 yard lines to allow for more social distancing, and postgame handshakes have been eliminated for the school year.
You can find the entire 39 page VHSL guideline document here.
Fans will be able to attend VHSL games, but capacity will be limited to 250 people in a venue, including team members, officials, staff and spectators.
Winter sports will run from December 7 through February 20, with the first contest on December 21. Fall sports will begin practices on February 4 and continue until May 1, with competition beginning on February 22. Spring sports will cap off the schedule from April 12 through June 26, with April 26 marking the first competitions.
