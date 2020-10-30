Haven’t voted yet? What to know if you run into an unforeseen problem

In the case of an emergency, like if you or an immediate family member are hospitalized, a death in the family, or even if your job requires you to travel outside your county or city last-minute, you can apply for an emergency absentee vote. Fill out the emergency absentee application form found online or at the registrar’s office. If approved, you can vote in person on November 2, or have someone else return your ballot through the close of Election Day.