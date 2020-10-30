F.W. Sullivan’s Fan Bar & Grille announces closure

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - F.W. Sullivan’s announced they will be closing after being in business for over a decade.
The bar and grille made the announcement on their Facebook page saying ‘after waiting it out over seven months, we’re going to have to move on'.
“Sully’s accomplished its mission to bring Richmonders together and help create relationships that can last a moment or a lifetime. We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to do just that and do it for so long. Your support and love have meant everything to us over the years and we hope to live on in your memories,” F.W. Sullivan’s said in their Facebook post.
The bar and grille said you can find many of their familiar faces at Lady N’awlins across the street.
