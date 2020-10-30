Forecast: Weekend a split with more rain

Weekend a split with more rain
By Megan Wise | October 30, 2020 at 4:16 AM EDT - Updated October 30 at 11:04 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dry start to the weekend but more rain returns Sunday

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s, but colder north and northwest of Richmond with some frost possible.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and dry for Halloween! Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Turns windy and sharply colder Sunday night. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s (Rain Chance: 60%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny, windy and COLD. Lows in the mid 30s, high in the upper 40s.

MONDAY NIGHT: First Alert: Widespread frost likely. Clear and cold. Lows in the low 30s and near 30 for rural areas.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows mid 40s, highs upper 60s

