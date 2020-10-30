City of Petersburg breaks ground on Conference and Event Center

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Petersburg Library Foundation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Conference and Event Center.
The Petersburg Public Library Conference and Event Center are designed as a 6,400 square foot space with the ability to seat 300 people auditorium style and 200 people banquet style.
The Event Center will accommodate various layout styles and will include a stage, dressing rooms, and a conference room.
Once complete, the Event Center will offer a space for an array of events and activities including general meetings, children’s performances, corporate events, banquets, and more.
Construction for the Conference and Event Center is scheduled to begin in early November and is slated to be complete by June 2021.
The Petersburg Library Foundation has been engaged in the donation process for the Conference and Event Center since May 2019 and has garnered support from various individuals and organizations to make this a reality.
The event took place on Oct. 29 and featured the former First Lady of Virginia and founder of the Virginia Literacy Foundation, Jeannie P. Baliles, as a keynote speaker. Facial coverings were required to be worn at the event.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.