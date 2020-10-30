Chesterfield deputy treated after exposure to suspected drug mixture

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County deputy was taken to a hospital Friday after coming in contact with a powdery substance that made him lightheaded and faint.
The exposure happened while the deputed was doing a standard procedural search of a new inmate at the Chesterfield County Jail.
The incident resulted in a temporary interruption of intake services at the jail while the deputy was taken to a hospital and other workers decontaminated the affected area.
According to police, Mark Mabry, 57, was being processed for felony abduction by force and felony sale for profit when the exposure happened. Since then, he is now also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Mabry is currently being held at the jail and is due in court on Monday, Nov. 2. He faces up to 10 years in prison for the charges.
Officials say they believe the powdery substance was a mixture of heroin and fentanyl and was sent to the Virginia Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services for evaluation.
