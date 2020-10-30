Chesterfield County launches program to assist residents with water bills

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County has launched a program called the Chesterfield CARES Water Assistance Program to offer relief to residents who have fallen behind on utility bill payments after a loss or decrease in income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program, administered through the Department of Social Services, uses federal CARES Act funding for those in need of assistance in paying past-due water and wastewater utility bills.
The initial funding assistance amount will not exceed $500.
Depending on funding availability on or after Dec. 1, 2020, applicants may be eligible for up to $200 in additional funding assistance if their household income has not increased and assistance for past due balances is still required.
To qualify:
- Applicants must live in Chesterfield County and have an active residential Chesterfield County utility water and/or wastewater account.
- Applicants must have a past due balance on their residential water and/or wastewater account within the March 1 to Nov. 30, 2020 time frame.
- Households must show a decrease in income due to COVID-19. All adult members of the household (18 years and older) must submit proof of a decrease in income due to COVID-19. (Examples include an unemployment letter, notice of furlough or layoff, one paystub from before March 1 and one paystub from after March 1 which shows a decrease in income due to COVID-19, etc.)
- Self-employed applicants must provide documentation to show a decrease in income due to COVID-19. (Examples include documentation of business closing, pre/post-COVID-19 banking account statements, etc.)
Applications should be submitted by Nov. 30 and funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.
