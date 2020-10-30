Business offers free contactless drive-up Halloween fun

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Michael and Son Services offered free fun for those in the Halloween spirit. It’s part of a contactless drive-up trick or treating event, where children receive a bucket full of candy, all the while remaining COVID safe.
“I honestly can’t imagine what it must be like for the kids right now,” said Jimmy Schools, Michael and Son Services. “They look forward to this all year, and really it’s the least we can do to make sure they have a great time.”
Already more than 500 buckets have been filled for the kids. Schools said all of their employees have been working hard to make it a full experience, complete with scary decorations.
“We have a spider crawling down the wall, and we have a technician who didn’t do very well so we are feeding him to the spider,” Schools said. “We’ve also got some coffins for the other technicians who also didn’t do well.”
The fun begins on Halloween from 3-5p.m. on 1407 Cummings Road. No reservation is needed, just drive up and enjoy the experience.
