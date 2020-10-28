On This Day: British General Charles Cornwallis is paroled

(WWBT) - On this day in history: Oct. 28, 1781 - nine days after the redcoats surrender at Yorktown - British General Charles Cornwallis is paroled.
The actual document he signed still survives today.
Under the terms of his parole, Cornwallis was able to leave Virginia to return to Great Britain as long as he didn’t engage in further military action against the United States or its allies. His army, in the meantime, would remain prisoners of war.
Learn all about the release of one of America’s first foes with the help of historian Ed Ayres in Episode 4 of Season 4 of the How We Got Here Podcast.
