Richmond school board to start discussions on learning plans for second semester

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public Schools Superintendent says the school board will begin discussions about a back to learning plan for the second semester on Nov. 2.
At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Jason Kamras announced those discussions with the school board will continue through the fall and hopes to have a decision before the start of winter break.
“I will note with increasing infection rates, and the direction things seemed to be heading, not just locally but nationally, I am not optimistic at this point that we would be able to come back in person,” Kamras said. “Of course, we will continue to track the data, seek input from our families and teachers.”
In July, the RPS school board voted to start the 2020-2021 school year off virtually and continue through the first semester or Feb. 8.
While surrounding jurisdictions have expanded in-person learning opportunities for future marking periods, Kamras said the impacts from COVID-19 on RPS families and staff are different from surrounding localities.
“To be blunt, it has been much more taxing on our community,” Kamras said. “People know someone who has been sick or died. That isn’t always the case in other places.”
During Wednesday’s news conference, the superintendent also provided an update on the Chromebook backlog from over the summer.
Seven-thousand of the original 10,000 Chromebooks ordered have been shipped to the city.
The Richmond School Board is scheduled to hold its meeting virtually on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.
