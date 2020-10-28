LIVE: Richmond city leaders to provide COVID-19 update

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond city and health leaders will provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon after the number of positive cases has slightly increased.
Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond City Health Director Dr. Danny Avula and the Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Kamras will all be present for the news conference scheduled for 1 p.m.
Stoney is expected to announce a fundraising effort by a citizen who raised more than $100,000 for black-owned businesses in the city.
Additionally, Dr. Avula will provide the latest COVID-19 numbers across the city, which have slightly increased from last week’s news conference.
Dr. Kamras is expected to provide a school update, which may include information on the Chromebook backlog.
“Great news! About 7,000 Chromebooks from our June (!) order of 10,000 have shipped and are scheduled to arrive later this week!” Kamras wrote in a online statement to families. “Once they’re here, our technology vendor will configure them for student use and then deliver them directly to schools. If all goes smoothly, this means we should be able to begin swapping out tablets late next week. Please keep an eye out for distribution details from your student’s school. Thank you for your patience!”
In that online statement, Kamras also mentioned on Monday, Nov. 2 he would be recommending to the school board a slight adjustment when it comes to using letter grades at the elementary school level during virtual learning.
“I’m happy to share that I’ll be recommending to the School Board on Monday that we switch to E (Exceeds Expectations), S (Satisfactory), N (Needs Improvement), and U (Unsatisfactory) for K-5 students during the first semester,” Kamras said. “I’ll share more details about this at our meeting on Monday.”
In July the RPS school board voted to start the 2020-2021 school year off virtual and continue through the first semester, or Feb. 8. The School Board is aiming to make a decision by December on whether to allow students back to class in person, at least partly. Administrators said that all depends on the Covid-19 data and vaccine availability.
