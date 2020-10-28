Police: Injuries reported after car appears to have crashed off I-295 onto Rt. 10

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police were called to a crash on Route 10 in Chesterfield on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened near the Interstate 295 south to Exit 15A ramp around 2:45 p.m.
State police said a 2003 Saturn Navigator was heading north on I-295, south of Route 10, when it ran off the left side of the road, went into the median and then fell onto Route 10 East.
The driver, the only person in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
All of the lanes and ramp have reopened.
