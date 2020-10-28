Parking restrictions enforced near polling locations on Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Special on-street parking restrictions will be put in place near polling locations on Election Day (Nov. 3).
The restrictions will be enforced to accommodate chief election officers, those working the polls on Election Day and voters in some areas.
Parking will be prohibited in the following areas from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.:
- Three parking meters/pay stations on the west side of the Main Library (Election Officer placard must be displayed)
- All parking on the north side of Main Street between North Cherry and North Harrison streets will be designated for voters and election officers only
- All parking on the west side of North Cherry Street between West Main Street and Floyd Avenue will be designated for voters and election officers only
- All parking on the east side of Beaufont Hills Drive between LaCorolla Avenue and Lamar Drive will be designated for voters and election officers only
Towing and ticketing of unauthorized vehicles will be enforced while the parking restrictions are in place.
All restricted meters and locations will be marked accordingly.
Voters are encouraged to pay attention to all signage.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.