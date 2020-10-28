News to Know for Oct. 28: Missing Louisa teen; Ruling in Lee statue case; RPS laptop update

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
ANOTHER foggy start, but then turning Partly to mostly sunny.
Dry during the day but shower chances build overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Officials said Chevette Shortridge was last seen just after 9 p.m. in Mineral on Oct. 26.
She was wearing a grey Abercrombie hoodie and black Under Armour shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 540-967-1234.
A Richmond judge has dissolved the temporary injunction that was blocking the Robert E. Lee statue from being removed along Monument Avenue.
“We WON the Lee statue case after a judge found that it was raised against a backdrop of white supremacy and that it is against public policy to keep it up,” Attorney General Mark Herring tweeted.
Herring said the ruling stays pending appeal, but that it is a pathway to have the statue removed.
There were sporadic reports of arrests in other areas of the city Tuesday night around 9 p.m. after a black man killed by Philadelphia police officers in a shooting was caught on video.
Police said Walter Wallace Jr., 27, was wielding a knife and ignored orders to drop the weapon before officers fired shots Monday afternoon.
About 500 people had gathered at a West Philadelphia park Tuesday night and began marching through the neighborhood, chanting.
Video showed people streaming into stores and stealing goods as they left on the opposite side of the city from where Wallace was shot.
Local election officials in Virginia say the state’s website could be giving voters the false impression that they can still apply for a mail-in ballot to vote on Nov. 3.
That deadline passed Friday. But the state’s online portal is still allowing requests for mail-in ballots to vote in the year 2020.
And hundreds of people, if not more, have continued to submit applications.
The mail-in ballots will only be valid if a special election is called.
Many are choosing to vote early, whether that’s in-person or by mail.
But others are choosing to wait until Election Day to vote in person.
If you do choose to vote in person, remember, you need a form of identification and you must be in line before 7 p.m.
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced that 7,000 Chromebooks from the district’s June order of 10,000 Chromebooks have shipped and are scheduled to arrive later this week.
The district says once the Chromebooks arrive, the technology vendor will configure them for student use and then deliver them directly to schools.
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their first World Series title since 1988.
The end of a frustrating championship drought for Los Angeles and perhaps just the start for Betts and the Dodgers, whose seventh World Series title was their sixth since leaving Brooklyn for the West Coast in 1958.
Los Angeles was the home team for the final game of the season, like in the 2017 World Series when the Houston Astros won Game 7 at Dodger Stadium, and two years ago against the Red Sox.
