Man indicted for murder in connection to daughter’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been indicted by a grand jury for murder in connection to his toddler-aged daughter’s death.
Isaiah Nipson was charged with abuse and neglect of a child in connection to his daughter’s death in 2019. He has now been indicted for murder by a grand jury.
Police were called just after 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2019, to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for the report of a child in distress.
When officers arrived, they found the toddler unresponsive. She was then taken to the hospital, where she later died.
After investigating, detectives presented their information to a grand jury, which resulted in the indictment of Nipson for charges of murder, abuse and assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Pittman at (804) 646-3869 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
