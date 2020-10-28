June order of 7,000 laptops for RPS students shipped, scheduled to arrive this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced that 7,000 Chromebooks from the district’s June order of 10,000 Chromebooks have shipped and are scheduled to arrive later on this week.
The district says once the Chromebooks arrive, the technology vendor will configure them for student use and then deliver them directly to schools.
If distribution goes smoothly, the district says they should be able to begin swapping out tablets late next week.
