Forecast: ANOTHER Foggy start, but the sun pops out this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta bring rain and wind to Central Virginia Thursday.
WEDNESDAY: ANOTHER foggy start, but then turning Partly to mostly sunny. Dry during the day but shower chances build overnight. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%) Rain develops at night
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms as the remnants of Zeta arrive.
*Rain totals around 2″ NW of Richmond, Around 1″ in RVA, lesser amounts SE. A big temperature spread. 60s NW and potential around 80 at the beach!
RVA Lows mid 50s, high in the low 70s. (Rain Chance 90%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with showers in the morning, drier and cooler late. Windy at times. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 50s (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and drier for Halloween. Lows in the mid 30s (frost possible), highs in the low 50s.
SUNDAY: Fall back and turn clocks back 1 hour at 2 a.m. Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.
