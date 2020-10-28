4 charged following unrest in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were charged following unrest in the City of Richmond on Tuesday night.
Police said a group left Monroe Park and headed west on West Main Street.
Just before 10 p.m., officers said people in the group were seen throwing objects at restaurant patrons.
“Soon after, officers observed an individual throw a large stone and damage an RPD K-9 vehicle," a release said.
Officials said the same person was seen throwing an object at a business, and when officers went to arrest the person, a group member assaulted an officer.
An unlawful assembly was not declared and no chemical agents were used, police said.
“The Department consulted with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney on possible charges and charged four individuals,” a release said.
The following lists the individuals who were arrested and their charges:
- Paxton Chapman: obstruction of justice, carrying a concealed weapon and pedestrian in the roadway
- Saraswati Rowe: obstructing free passage
- Harrison Sellers: inciting a riot and throwing a missile at an occupied vehicle
- Michael Toney: assault on a law enforcement officer
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
