CarMax hiring for 350 positions in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CarMax is looking to fill more than 350 positions in the Richmond area by the end of 2020.
Positions in highest demand in Richmond include:
- Customer Experience Consultants
- Digital Technology, Product and Data Science
- Auto Technicians, Detailers, Painters and Inventory Associates
- Sales and Business Office Associates
The nation’s largest retailer of used cars, announced plans to hire for more than 3,500 positions companywide by the end of the year.
CarMax has more than 25,000 associates nationwide and is hiring for a variety of positions among its customer experience centers, corporate locations, and 220 stores across the country.
Candidates can apply now at the CarMax careers website.
