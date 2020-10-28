Applications for Chesterfield’s third round of ‘Back in Business’ grants opening Nov. 12

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Applications for Chesterfield County’s third round of “Back in Business” grants will open on Nov. 12.
The grants will be available to a broader segment of the county’s small businesses.
“Round Three will also allow for a larger range of annual gross revenues to qualify. Grants in Round Three will be awarded on a sliding scale, based annual revenues. With these changes to the criteria, the county expects a robust third round of funding,” a release said.
Under the CARES Act guidelines, the grant can be used for:
- Employee compensation (including wages and benefits)
- Working capital
- Equipment Inventory
- Rent
- Other business-critical operating expenses
The country released the following guidelines for businesses to qualify:
For-profit business
- Must be a for-profit business entity with a place of business located in Chesterfield County
- Must have a current Chesterfield County Business License or be exempt from BPOL but subject to local business tangible personal property, machinery and tools tax and/or real estate taxes
- Must be able to provide a copy of 2019 filed federal tax return
- Must have at least $30,000 but no more than $6 million in annual gross revenues
- Must be able to demonstrate at least a 25% loss in revenue that can be attributed to COVID-19 through the online Financial Statement of Impact
- Franchisees DO NOT need to be headquartered in Chesterfield County but are eligible for only one grant, regardless of the number of locations in the County
- Businesses that have received other funding assistance, including PPP and/or EIDL are eligible, however, businesses that received a Chesterfield County BIB grant in Rounds 1 or 2 or received a Childcare Provider Grant are not eligible
Non-profit businesses
- Must be a non-profit business entity with a place of business located in Chesterfield County
- Must be able to provide a copy of a 990, SS-4 or 147C IRS Form
- Must have annual revenues, contributions and/or sponsorships of at least $30,000 but no more than $6 million
- Must be able to demonstrate at least a 25% loss in revenue that can be attributed to COVID-19
- Businesses that have received other funding assistance, including PPP and/or EIDL are eligible, however, businesses that received a Chesterfield County BIB grant in Rounds 1 or 2 or received a Childcare Provider Grant are not eligible.
For more information and to apply when applications open, click here.
