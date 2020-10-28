Applications for Chesterfield’s third round of ‘Back in Business’ grants opening Nov. 12

Applications for Chesterfield’s third round of ‘Back in Business’ grants opening Nov. 12
Open sign (Source: WTVM)
By Hannah Smith | October 28, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT - Updated October 28 at 3:32 PM

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Applications for Chesterfield County’s third round of “Back in Business” grants will open on Nov. 12.

The grants will be available to a broader segment of the county’s small businesses.

“Round Three will also allow for a larger range of annual gross revenues to qualify. Grants in Round Three will be awarded on a sliding scale, based annual revenues. With these changes to the criteria, the county expects a robust third round of funding,” a release said.

Under the CARES Act guidelines, the grant can be used for:

  • Employee compensation (including wages and benefits)
  • Working capital
  • Equipment Inventory
  • Rent
  • Other business-critical operating expenses

The country released the following guidelines for businesses to qualify:

For-profit business

  1. Must be a for-profit business entity with a place of business located in Chesterfield County
  2. Must have a current Chesterfield County Business License or be exempt from BPOL but subject to local business tangible personal property, machinery and tools tax and/or real estate taxes
  3. Must be able to provide a copy of 2019 filed federal tax return
  4. Must have at least $30,000 but no more than $6 million in annual gross revenues
  5. Must be able to demonstrate at least a 25% loss in revenue that can be attributed to COVID-19 through the online Financial Statement of Impact
  6. Franchisees DO NOT need to be headquartered in Chesterfield County but are eligible for only one grant, regardless of the number of locations in the County
  7. Businesses that have received other funding assistance, including PPP and/or EIDL are eligible, however, businesses that received a Chesterfield County BIB grant in Rounds 1 or 2 or received a Childcare Provider Grant are not eligible

Non-profit businesses

  1. Must be a non-profit business entity with a place of business located in Chesterfield County
  2. Must be able to provide a copy of a 990, SS-4 or 147C IRS Form
  3. Must have annual revenues, contributions and/or sponsorships of at least $30,000 but no more than $6 million
  4. Must be able to demonstrate at least a 25% loss in revenue that can be attributed to COVID-19
  5. Businesses that have received other funding assistance, including PPP and/or EIDL are eligible, however, businesses that received a Chesterfield County BIB grant in Rounds 1 or 2 or received a Childcare Provider Grant are not eligible.

For more information and to apply when applications open, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.