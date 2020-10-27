Woman transported to hospital after two-vehicle crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a woman has been transported to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.
On Oct. 27 at approximately 9:02 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Idlewood Avenue for the report of a crash.
One vehicle overturned due to the collision. The driver of that car was transported to the hospital with a minor injury.
Police say the driver of the second vehicle was charged with disregarding a red light.
