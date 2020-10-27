Woman transported to hospital after two-vehicle crash

Richmond police responded to a two-vehicle crash. (Source: NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove | October 27, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT - Updated October 27 at 10:45 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a woman has been transported to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

On Oct. 27 at approximately 9:02 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Idlewood Avenue for the report of a crash.

One vehicle overturned due to the collision. The driver of that car was transported to the hospital with a minor injury.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle was charged with disregarding a red light.

